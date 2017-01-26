W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival Reveals 2017 Logo

Living magazine has ranked it the Best Music Festival in Kentucky. The 27th annual W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival is revealing its 2017 logo. The logo is designed by Howl Creative and will appear on the Handy t-shirt and other collectible items.

W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival has become one of the nation’s largest free music festivals, which draws people from all around the world. It is a festival to celebrate the life and legacy of Henderson resident and “Father of the Blues”, William Christopher Handy.

Last year’s line-ups included the Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson. This year’s line ups have not been released just yet.

Mark your calendars for June 14th through the 17th at Audubon Mill Park.

For more information, visit W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival.

