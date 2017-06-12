W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival Kicks Off

The Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival is taking place in Henderson all week long. The event is hosted by the Henderson Society of Art and Field and Main Bank. The art competition is being displayed in the bank’s lobby. The exhibit features local artwork inspired by the festival. The top five pieces were awarded cash prizes.

All of the artwork is on sale with a portion of the proceeds raised benefitting the festival.

Happy Hour will be at Rockhouse at Wolf’s from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with music by Spencer Bloodworth. Handy Fest Trivia will begin at 7:30 p.m.

This is the festival’s 27th annual celebration, and has become one of the nation’s largest free music festivals, which draws people from all around the world. It’s a festival to celebrate the life and legacy of Henderson resident and “Father of the Blues,” William Christopher Handy.

The festival’s main stage in Audubon Mill Park on the Henderson riverfront will offer free, live music from Wednesday, June 14th, through Saturday, June 17th. Other activities take place leading up to the main stage, including live concerts at lunchtime and during “happy hour”.

The complete list of lineups for this year’s event include:

Wednesday, June 14: Albert Castiglia; Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind; Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials.

Thursday, June 15: Waylon Thibodeaux; Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band.

Friday, June 16: Blues 4U; The Gough-Martin Blues Band; The Beat Daddys; Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters; Samantha Fish; Tab Benoit.

Saturday, June 17: Markus James; Dawn Tyler Watson Trio; Alvin “Youngblood” Hart’s Muscle Theory; Billy Branch & the Sons of the Blues; Wet Willie; Coco Montoya.

For a full schedule of this year’s event, visit Handy’s Blue and Barbecue Festival.

Comments

comments