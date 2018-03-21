Home Indiana VuTeq Set to Expand in Gibson County March 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A supplier for Toyota is going to bring hundreds of jobs to Gibson County. VuTeq has announced plans for a new support center for the company’s seven U.S. Plants.

The company is funneling $27 million into the expansion and will employ 400 people over the next four years. The 200,000 square foot facility will be located on more than 50 acres near the Toyota plant in Princeton.

There’s also a move by County Commissioners to establish a tax increment finance or TIF district for the expansion.

Commissioners will discuss the plans when they meet April 2nd.

