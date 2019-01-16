Home Indiana VU Board Approves Bids for Renovation of Learning Resources Center January 16th, 2019 MacLeod Hageman Indiana

Vincennes University’s Curtis G. Shake Learning Resources Center will undergo a nearly $8 million renovation, with plans for completion in August. The VU Board of Trustees approved bids at its meeting today.

Wolfe Construction, Vincennes, received a contract of $4,481,229 for construction; Huntingburg Machine Works, Huntingburg, received a contract of $1,688,450 for mechanical work; and Skill Electric, Vincennes, received a contract of $1,277,200 for electrical work. The total for the renovation will be $7,446,879.

Offices and services previously housed in the LRC have been moved into the Beckes Student Union and include the Library, Student Success Center, Knowledge Market, Institutional Effectiveness, Center for Teaching and Learning, and Testing Center.

