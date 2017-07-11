Home Kentucky VP Mike Pence Will Make a Stop in the Bluegrass State July 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Vice President Mike Pence will stop by the Bluegrass State this week. On Wednesday, July 12th the former Indiana Governor will stop by Lexington to meet with small business owners and job creators about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, Representatives Andy Barr and Brett Guthrie will also be on hand to talk with leaders in the community whose businesses and employees have been negatively affected by Obamacare.

VP Mike Pence will deliver remarks at 4:10 p.m. EST at Bryant’s Rent-All.

