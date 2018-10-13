VP Mike Pence Rallies For Voters In Indiana

Midterm elections are just weeks away, and politicians on both sides of the aisles are working to rally voters.

Especially Republicans, Vice President Mike Pence kicked off the Indiana “Right Track Results” Tour in Indianapolis, Saturday, October 13th. He was calling on Hoosiers to vote for Senate nominee Mike Braun, and other Republicans running for Governmental seats in Indiana. The Vice President is touting the low employment rate under President Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence stated at the rally, “Twenty-four days from today, we need Indiana to re-elect our great statewide team. We need Indiana to re-elect our great majorities at the General Assembly and Indiana and America need Mike Braun in the United States Senate.”

Ahead of the midterm elections, former Vice President Joe Biden rallied Democratic voters in Hammond, Indiana rallying for Senate candidate Joe Donnelly on Friday, October 12th.

