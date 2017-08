Home Indiana Evansville Vouchers Go On Sale This Week For Fall Festival August 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The 96th annual Fall Festival is just over a month away, but you don’t have to wait until October to buy your vouchers. Those will go on sale at area Donut Banks, Schnucks, and Old National Bank branches on Friday, September 1st.

Vouchers will cost $17 and will be sold until the start of Fall Festival.

Fall Festival begins on Monday October 2nd and runs through Saturday, October 7th.

For more information, visit West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

