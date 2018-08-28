Voting Wraps Up For the Farmer and Frenchman

Voting got underway for the Farmer and Frenchman in Henderson County. The polls opened at 6 a.m. and closed at 6 p.m.

Only 850 or so voters can vote in this wet-dry vote as that is the number registered in the Anthoston precinct.

The question that is being asked: Are you in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages at a small farm winery or wineries located in Anthoston precinct?

The question is necessitated after the Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control decided that the Farmer and Frenchman winery fell in a dry part of the county.

However, that’s designation has been contested, maps were lost when they moved courthouses in the 1970’s. But this vote will end the debate once and for all.

The owners of the winery have been serving alcohol at their restaurant under an appeal during all of this.

Stay with 44News online and on-air for the results.

