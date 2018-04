The Vanderburgh County Election Board says it is ready for next month’s primary.

The board tested the voting machines that will be used on election day, and the machines passed.

County Clerk Carla Hayden says it’s important to test the machines prior to election day so election workers and voters know the machines are performing well.

Primary election day in Indiana is May 8th. The deadline to register to vote in the election is April 9.

