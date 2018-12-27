Voting Continues for EVV’s ‘Festival of Trees’

Time is winding down for the Evansville Regional Airport’s Festival of Trees but there’s little time left to vote for your favorite.

10 non-profits participated by decorating trees that were displayed at EVV during the holiday season.

The agencies are competing for the most likes on pictures on the Fly EVV Facebook page.

The two organizations with the top liked trees will be awarded $1,500 for their organization. The contest ends December 31st and winners will be announced a short time later.

Honor Flight, Girl Scouts, and Albion Fellows Bacon Center are currently in the top three.

Comments

comments