Home Kentucky Votes Double Checked After Candidate Wins By One Vote November 15th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Kentucky, Owensboro

Votes got double checked after a victory by one vote. On election night Jim Glenn won his old House of Representatives seat by a single vote.

The candidates, or a representative, met to check the vote totals and make sure no mistakes were made. November 13th was the deadline candidates had to request for a recanvass, a process that allows election officials to double check vote totals.

“I’ve been through this before, so normally the numbers always come out the same because you’re using computers and normally the numbers never change,” says Jim Glenn.

After the recanvass, the numbers did not change, and it all came down to one vote. As a result, it was no surprise incumbent DJ Johnson wanted to make sure he had to give up his seat.

“It was as expected. The other two that we had, the results come out the same,” says David “Oz” Osborne, Daviess County Clerk. Oz says recanvasses are uncommon and this is only the third one he has seen in the county. The clerk also adds, in every recanvass. The results were the same as the vote count on election night.

If Johnson wants a recount, he will have to pay a bond, and that is something the Daviess County Fiscal Court has not witnessed in at least 50 years. Although, with only one vote determining the outcome of the race, a recount could happen.

“Every election, everywhere some human error comes to play, comes into play okay. Now, when that starts getting scrutinized is when it comes down to one vote,” says Osborne.

A candidate initiated recount is not yet confirmed, whether or not there is one will be up to DJ Johnson’s legal counsel to decide.

Jim Glenn says this recanvass didn’t phase him, and he is just ready for January.

“I am totally happy to have this behind me, and I’m ready to move forward. I’m ready to take care of the needs and the people of the city of Owensboro,” says Glenn.

Comments

comments