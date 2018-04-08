44News | Evansville, IN

Voter Registration Deadline April 9th

April 8th, 2018 Indiana

Monday April 9th, 2018 is the deadline to register to vote in Indiana’s upcoming Primary Election. Primary voting is May 8th, and any voter must be registered by Monday, April 9th. Along with hundreds of state legislators, Hoosiers can vote for for nine U.S House of Representative seats, and one U.S Senate seat on this years’ ballot.
Voter registration will re-open for the general election on May 22, 2018, two weeks after Primary Elections are over.

To register to vote for the 2018 Primary Elections click on the link below

https://indianavoters.in.gov/

