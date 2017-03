Castle’s Jack Nunge and Jasper’s Tyler Nottingham represent the Tri-state in the 2017 Indiana Boys Basketball All-Star team and 2017 Mr. Basketball ballots.

People can select up to 12 choices from the list, or use the space at the bottom of the page to write in three candidates who are not already listed.

Voting runs through April 2 at 11 a.m. CT.

Vote here.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments