Indiana Volvo Tractor Incident Leads to Death of Daviess County Man February 26th, 2018

One man is dead following an accident involving a Volvo BM Tractor. That man has been identified as 45-year-old Clint W. Webster of Montgomery, IN.

The incident happened late Monday afternoon on a farm located on CR 200S, near Sportsman’s Road. Webster had been working on a Volvo BM L 120C payloader hydraulic boom when the accident occurred.

Officials say Webster was standing between the front tire and boom arm when the cylinder pin fell out causing the boom and bucket to fall. The boom struck Webster on the left shoulder pinning him between the boom and the tire.

