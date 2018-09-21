Volunteers Still Needed For Mickey’s Kingdom Community Build

Friday is day seven of the 10-day Mickey’s Kingdom community build and volunteers are still needed to help bring the project to life.

However, over the last several day hundreds of people have been lending a helping hand. The new facility is replacing Kids Kingdom which is being torn down for a sewer project. The new playground will be about 20,000 square feet and will feature a pirate ship and interactive play stations.

And for the organizers of the project, they say it’s inspiring to see so many people lending their time and help.

Sergeant Jason Cullum says, “Regardless of what job you had you been a part of this and you will always be able to say that too when you come out and bring the kids and your grandkids your great grandkids that you had a hand in this.”

Volunteers are still needed from now through September 23rd.

Click here if you are interested in volunteering.

Comments

comments