Volunteers Spruce Up Historic Evansville Home

Volunteers spend the day sprucing up an historic Evansville home. The house is the boyhood home of James Bethel Gresham – the first American soldier killed in World War One.

The Evansville Coalition for the Homeless, or ECHO, recently purchased the home. It plans to turn the house into a transitional home for homeless veterans.

Forty volunteers from Home Depot spent the day helping get it ready.

Wayne Williams, Home Depot, said, “We’re looking to transition 100 veterans per year through this. That’s the focus through ECHO Housing. When they told us that this was their mission, we knew that Home Depot had to be a part of it to help ’em get in.”

Officials hope to have the facility open by November 1st.

Comments

comments