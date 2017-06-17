Volunteers Span the Ohio River to Help Clean Up

Volunteers headed to the banks of the river today in Evansville and Henderson to help clean up. In Henderson, people gathered early Saturday morning at the Hays Boat Ramp.

It’s the largest environmental event of its kind, spanning 6 states and more than 3,000 miles. They’re helping out, completely free of charge, by cleaning up trash and debris from along the river and some of the volunteers say they’re surprised by what they find.

Brittany Harrington says, “I have found a metal piece off a barge a couple of tires a lot of glass.”

Officials say they were able to fill up several trucks with garbage and debris just from today’s event alone.

