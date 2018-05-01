Volunteers Sought For 2018 Ohio River Sweep

Volunteers are needed for the 2018 Ohio River Sweep in June. Henderson County Recycling and Solid Waste will host a local site for the Ohio River Sweep on June 16th.

The Ohio River Sweep is a riverbank cleanup initiative that extends the length of the Ohio River and a lot of its tributaries.

Last year, thousands of volunteers removed litter, especially plastics, from the Ohio River. This is the largest environmental event of its kind and encompasses six states.

Volunteers should meet at Hays Boat Ramp from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. If you participate in this annual cleanup effort, volunteers should wear clothes that can get dirty and closed toe shoes.

Trash bags and a limited number of gloves will be provided to volunteers. Each volunteer will receive a free T-Shirt.

The Ohio River Sweep is coordinated by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) and other state and environmental agencies from Pennsylvania to Illinois.

