Volunteers Prepare For Adopt-A-Highway Cleanup

The annual fall cleanup along Kentucky’s roadways is set for next week. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use extra caution as volunteers with Adopt-A-Highway groups clear roadside litter.

State officials say that each year, transportation cabinet employees and contractors spend 200,000 hours removing 96,000 bags of highway litter.

The Adopt-A-Highway program started decades ago. Almost 700 groups and volunteers help to remove thousands of bags of litter from about 1,400 miles of roadside.

The program kicks off October 8th through the 14th.

Click hereif you are interested in joining the Adopt-A-Highway program.

