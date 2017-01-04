Volunteers Plan Several Community Clean Up Events

Volunteers planned several events for this weekend, all to help keep the community clean and encourage recycling in 2017.

Clean Evansville Initiative kicks off its sixth year with a trash pick-up event this weekend. It will target the Jacobsville Neighborhood area Saturday, January 7th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Teams will gather at Garvin Park.

Volunteers will pick up trash on North Main Street and move south toward Division Street with other teams cleaning trash along Morgan Avenue toward First Avenue.

Another event taking place this weekend will be the Holiday Recycling Day at the west side Walmart. It will be held Saturday, January 7th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Volunteers from Wesselman Nature Society and local high school will be collection various recyclable materials, including paper, cardboard, aluminum and other metal cans as well as plastic containers (#1 through #7).

Styrofoam, glass and plastic bags will not be accepted at this event.

Organizers will also accept Christmas trees, which will be chipped and distributed free of charge. Residents are asked to remove all the decorations off the trees before dropping them off.

