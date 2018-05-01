Volunteers Pack Supply Bags Before Honor Flight

From lip balm, to hand sanitizer, to essentials like cookies, volunteers were busy getting bags ready for the 8th Southwest Indiana Honor Flight.

85 veterans and many other volunteers will be heading to Washington D.C. this Saturday to see monuments and memorials that were created in the veterans honor. They won’t be heading to the nation’s capitol empty handed, dozens of businesses and organizations donated goods to help the veterans as they fly and enjoy D.C.

Many of the volunteers helping out Tuesday say they have special connections to the organizations. The volunteers almost always have a service member in their family.

