Volunteers Needed For WC Handy Blues & BBQ Festival

The W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival is in need of volunteers. They are seeking individuals to walk the crowd to sell tickets for the half-pot raffle, asking attendees to complete a survey via iPad, as well as working the assembly line to make the Handy Festival signature item, the Java Shake.

Drivers are also needed to transport the bands and equipment to and from the festival, airport, and hotel. Individuals are also needed to help out in the Hospitality Tent.

The W.C. Handy Festival main stage dates are from June 13th to June 16th.

If you are interesting in volunteering, a sign up sheet is available here.

More information about the festival can be found at W.C. Handy Blues & BBQ Festival.

Comments

comments