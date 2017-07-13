Home Kentucky Henderson Volunteers Needed for Trash Talk Litter Pickup in Henderson July 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Volunteers are needed for the next ‘Trash Talk’ litter pickup in Henderson. The event is set for Saturday, July 29th from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at Audubon Kids Zone, and will be cleaning up in the East End.

Sign-ups will be between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Children under 14 must be with a parent or guardian.

Parents/guardians will have to sign a waiver for children under 18.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided on the day of the event.

‘Trash Talk’ has hosted a series of litter pick-ups this year in addition to the annual River Sweep.

