Volunteers Needed for Trash Talk Litter Pickup in Henderson
Volunteers are needed for the next ‘Trash Talk’ litter pickup in Henderson. The event is set for Saturday, July 29th from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at Audubon Kids Zone, and will be cleaning up in the East End.
Sign-ups will be between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Children under 14 must be with a parent or guardian.
Parents/guardians will have to sign a waiver for children under 18.
Trash bags and gloves will be provided on the day of the event.
‘Trash Talk’ has hosted a series of litter pick-ups this year in addition to the annual River Sweep.