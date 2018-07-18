Volunteers Needed to Help Build Mickey’s Kingdom

Kid’s Kingdom in Evansville is being torn down to make way for the new Mickey’s Kingdom.

A 10-day community build is scheduled for September 14th through the 23rd.

Brian Holtz, Park Department Director, joined us in the studio asking for volunteers to come out and help construct the new playground.

Interested applicants can come to the traveling city hall on July 25th. It will be held at the current playground site.

Mickey’s Kingdom is expected to be completed sometime in October of this year.

