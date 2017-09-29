Home Indiana Volunteers Needed to Remove Invasive Species at Dubois County Park September 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Invasive Species Awareness Coalition (ISAC) of Dubois County is looking for volunteers this weekend to help remove invasive species at the Dubois County Park.

Volunteers will meet in the parking lot near the Precious Angels Monument on Saturday, September 30th from 9 a.m. 12 p.m. EST.

ISAC of Dubois County focuses on identification, public awareness, mapping and eradication of invasive species in Dubois County.

Some of the invasive species that will be targeted include Autumn Olive, Bush Honeysuckle, Burning Bush, and Bradford Pear.

These invasive species dominate the area and prevent native plants from growing.

Volunteers should bring gloves, hand saws, loppers, and appropriate foot gear, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration must be done by 4 p.m. on Friday, September 29th.

All volunteers will receive soup and sandwiches at Noon. Water will also be provided.

For more information and to register, call Ron Rathfon at (812) 788-0446, or the Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District office at (812) 482-1171 Ext. 3, or by e-mail at judi.brown@in.nacdnet.net.

