Volunteers Needed To Prepare Tax Returns In Henderson County

Henderson County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is in need of volunteers to help prepare tax returns.

This year if you need help preparing your tax returns, you can go to the Housing Authority in Henderson at 111 South Adams Street between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Opening day for tax preparation is Saturday, February 3rd, and the final day is Saturday, April 14th.

There will be a certification training session for volunteers on January 15th at Henderson Community College and training lasts all day.

Other dates can be substituted and training can also be done online.

Last year, VITA volunteers helped about 1,000 people in Henderson County with their free tax preparations and nearly $1,000,000 was deposited in local banks from returns.

If you would like to volunteer, visit VITA Volunteers, or call Nibby Priest at 270-631-2121.

