Volunteers Needed for National Theatre on Ice Competition

More than 100 volunteers are needed for the National Theatre on Ice competition later this month. The 10th annual event will be held at the Ford Center from Wednesday, June 21st at 10 a.m. through Sunday, June 25th.

With more than 1,300 participating athletes, it will be the largest amateur sporting event Evansville has hosted to date.

Hosting this competition will take about 136 volunteers each day to run the event at the Ford Center along with the practice ice at Swonder Ice Arena.

Volunteers will check in teams, monitoring locker rooms, serving as ice monitors and assisting with basic medical care in the event of an emergency. They will also assist with audio needs, such as cuing music played during practice at Swonder.

All volunteers must be older than 16, and some volunteers must be 18-years-old, depending on their duties and responsibilities.

Volunteers can sign-up online at National Theatre on Ice.

For the tentative schedule, visit Schedule for 2017 National Theatre on Ice.

For more information, visit 2017 National Theatre on Ice.

Comments

comments