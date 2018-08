Volunteers are still needed to join the fun and help build Mickey’s Kingdom.

The build team is need of workers of all skill levels. Meals, child care, and any materials needed for construction will be provided during shifts.

Free T-Shirts are available for the first 90 volunteers each shift.

Building shifts are from 8:00AM to Noon, 12:30PM to 5:00PM, and 5:30PM to dark.

Interested individuals can sign up here for shifts at Mickey’s Kingdom’s website.

Comments

comments