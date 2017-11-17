Home Indiana Volunteers Needed to Help Middle School Students with Coding Classes November 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Volunteers are needed to help middle school students with coding classes in Dubois County. In February, Blended Coders opened its inaugural class with eight girls, meeting weekly at Current Blend in Huntingburg. It’s a fun interactive program curriculum called Scratch, the girls planned and created working programs of their own.

The group recently received a $10,000 grant to expand its services and support future programming. They want to expand to other areas in the county to allow additional students to participate in this class. But volunteers are needed to help.

Volunteers will help facilitate the meetings once a week between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Volunteers won’t need to have extensive computer programming knowledge to be a facilitator, but some knowledge is recommended.

There will be a volunteer training session held on Monday, November 20th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Current Blend at 307 East 4th Street in Huntingburg. Dinner will also be provided.

If you need more information, call Current Blend at 812-307-5798, or email them at currentblend@gmail.com.

Comments

comments