Home Indiana Volunteers Needed to Help Install Smoke Alarms in Jasper June 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Volunteers are needed to help with the Home Fire Campaign in Jasper. The city of Jasper in conjunction with the American Red Cross and Tri-Cap are looking for volunteers to help with installing smoke alarms and being safety educators.

This one-day event will allow volunteers to help educate families about fire safety and install fire alarms. They will also be able to document resident information, what is installed, and the services that are provided.

Volunteers are needed on Saturday, July 15th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Training will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Jasper Police Department training room at 309 E. Sixth Street.

Canvassing will be in the downtown Jasper area, and that will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Comments

comments