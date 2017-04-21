Home Indiana Volunteers Needed to Help Build New Chandler Playground April 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A community group in Chandler is working to add a special feature to the town park. 4-A-Better-Chandler is looking for volunteers to help build and install the first of three phases of its inclusive “Be The Change” Playground at the park. Volunteers are needed for the Community Build Day on Saturday, May 13th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or until the job is completed.

The first phase includes a play structure and swings for children up to five years old. It has 16 developmentally-appropriate play features, including an inclined tunnel, slide, race car track and more.

There is no rain date, but in the event of severe weather the Community Build Day will be rescheduled.

After construction of the playground, it will be closed for about two weeks to allow installation and curing of the new safety surfacing. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and official opening date for the playground have not been released at this time.

For more information on how to get involved and volunteer, visit 4 A Better Chandler, Inc..

