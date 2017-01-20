Home Indiana Volunteers Needed For Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center January 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Jasper organization that helps children and adults with disabilities is in need of volunteers. Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding Center is seeking volunteers to help out with its certified riding instructors, assist with barn duties, help with fundraising efforts and other activities. The organization asks volunteers to give 90 minutes of their time one night a week. No experience is necessary. Training will be provided.

If you are interested in volunteering, the next training session is scheduled for Saturday, February 18th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Freedom Reins at 1077 N. Meridian Road in Jasper. Anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer can call Linda Klem at 812-631-1725.

For more information, visit Freedom Reins Center.

