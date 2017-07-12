Home Indiana Volunteers Needed for Cleanup Day at the Koerner Block Building July 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Save the Koerner Block Committee is looking for volunteers willing to pitch in for a cleanup day later this month. The building in Birdseye, Indiana is in desperate need of repair.

The Koerner Block Committee has been around since December, working to rescue the brick building that has been part of Birdseye’s downtown since the 1890’s.

Committee members plan to work at the Koerner Block on Monday, July 24th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers will be cleaning behind the building and working to resume interior cleanup.

