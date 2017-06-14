Volunteers Needed for Clean-Up at Cart Creek in Evansville

Volunteers are needed for this weekend’s clean-up at Cart Creek in Evansville in conjunction with the 28th annual Ohio River Sweep. The clean-up of Dry Branch Creek, dubbed Cart Creek, will happen on Saturday, June 17th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Ohio River Sweep is an annual six-state event organized by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission extending the length of the Ohio River from Pittsburgh, PA to Cairo, IL.

The focus of this year’s Ohio River Sweep will be along the downtown riverfront at Dress Plaza.

Volunteers will be needed to help remove the remainder of the shopping cars discovered earlier this year from Dry Branch Creek. They will park at Ivy Tech Community College or Schnucks on First Avenue then walk to Popeye’s to sign a waiver and get the equipment to remove carts from the creek.

Anyone interested in helping with the Ohio River Sweep will be able to park at Hadi Shrine Temple, the Pagoda Visitors Center and the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science. Volunteers can meet at the Four Freedoms Monument, and gloves, trash bags and refreshments will be provided. Advanced registration is not required.

