Volunteers Needed for Annual ‘Fall Fix It Week’ at cMoe

Evansville, Indiana

The Children’s Museum of Evansville is looking for volunteers for its annual Fall Fix It Week coming up on Tuesday, September 5th through Saturday, September 9th.

During that time, the museum will close to the public to make repairs and clean the nearly 46,000-square-foot facility.

Organizers say they count on volunteers chipping in and helping out to make cMoe so successful throughout the year.

Volunteer are needed each of the days the museum is closed.

For more information about ‘Fall Fix It Week,’ call 812.464.2663 or email Ashley McReynolds, Director of Marketing and Outreach at amcreynolds@cmoekids.org.

cMoe will reopen on Sunday, September 10th at 12 p.m. for regular business, hosting several activities for families. It is located at the corner of 5th and Locust Streets in Downtown Evansville.

