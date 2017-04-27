Home Indiana Volunteers Needed for Annual Chalk Walk Event in Jasper April 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Volunteers are still needed for the annual Chalk Walk event in Jasper. Chalk Walk will be held on Saturday, June 3rd from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Courthouse Square. Volunteers will help with setting up and tearing down the event as well as helping with the activities.

Visitors will be able to partake in hands-on activities along with browsing an arts market. There will also be food and drink vendors, benefiting area nonprofits.

Participants have to register to draw on the sidewalks. Registration is $10, and can be done by visiting Jasper Arts or fill out a paper form at the Arts Center on College Avenue.

You must register by May 15th to receive a free t-shirt.

The Jasper Community Arts Commission is hosting the family-friendly event.

