Volunteers Needed for 27th Annual W.C. Handy Festival
Organizers of the W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival are in need of volunteers for the 27th annual event. The festival runs from June 14th through the 17th at Audubon Mill Park in Henderson. The main music stage will offer music from Wednesday to Saturday this year.
Volunteers are needed to help sell souvenirs, soft drinks, hospitality and other jobs.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, visit W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival then click on “become a volunteer” at the top of the page. You can also call or email Mauricia Cravens at 270-823-2774 and mbcravens68@gmail.com.
The Handy Festival celebrates the late “Father of the Blues” W.C. Handy’s residence in Henderson. It was voted the 2016 Best Festival in Kentucky through Kentucky Living Magazine.
The schedule for the festival is as follows below:
Wednesday, June 14
5 PM – Albert Castiglia
7 PM – Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind
9 PM – Lil Ed & the Blues Imperials
Thursday, June 15
5:30 PM – Waylon Thibodeaux
8 PM – Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band
Friday, June 16
12 PM – Blues 4U
2 PM – The Gough-Martin Blues Band
4 PM – The Beat Daddys
6 PM – Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters
8 PM – Samantha Fish
10 PM – Tab Benoit
Saturday, June 17
12 PM – Markus James
2 PM – Dawn Tyler Watson Trio
4 PM – Alvin “Youngblood” Hart’s Muscle Theory
6 PM – Billy Branch & the Sons of the Blues
8 PM – Wet Willie
10 PM – Coco Montoya