Volunteers Needed for 27th Annual W.C. Handy Festival

Organizers of the W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival are in need of volunteers for the 27th annual event. The festival runs from June 14th through the 17th at Audubon Mill Park in Henderson. The main music stage will offer music from Wednesday to Saturday this year.

Volunteers are needed to help sell souvenirs, soft drinks, hospitality and other jobs.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, visit W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival then click on “become a volunteer” at the top of the page. You can also call or email Mauricia Cravens at 270-823-2774 and mbcravens68@gmail.com.

The Handy Festival celebrates the late “Father of the Blues” W.C. Handy’s residence in Henderson. It was voted the 2016 Best Festival in Kentucky through Kentucky Living Magazine.

The schedule for the festival is as follows below:

Wednesday, June 14

5 PM – Albert Castiglia

7 PM – Jason Ricci & the Bad Kind

9 PM – Lil Ed & the Blues Imperials

Thursday, June 15

5:30 PM – Waylon Thibodeaux

8 PM – Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band

Friday, June 16

12 PM – Blues 4U

2 PM – The Gough-Martin Blues Band

4 PM – The Beat Daddys

6 PM – Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters

8 PM – Samantha Fish

10 PM – Tab Benoit

Saturday, June 17

12 PM – Markus James

2 PM – Dawn Tyler Watson Trio

4 PM – Alvin “Youngblood” Hart’s Muscle Theory

6 PM – Billy Branch & the Sons of the Blues

8 PM – Wet Willie

10 PM – Coco Montoya

