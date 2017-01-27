Home Kentucky Volunteers Looking for Homes to Fix in Owensboro January 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

A volunteer organization is coming to Owensboro this summer and they are looking for people to help. The World Changers volunteers will be in Owensboro from June 12th through the 16th. This is the 10th consecutive year that volunteers have come to the tri-state and helped low-income families make minor exterior repairs to their homes.

Beginning February 1st, homeowners can apply for World Changers volunteers to work on their homes. Only 18 to 20 homes will be on the final project list. All of the repairs and building materials will be provided at no cost to the homeowner. The city of Owensboro will provide the building materials for each project.

More than 200 volunteers will come to Owensboro in June to work on and homeowners can expect a crew of 10 to 15 people at their home for about two to three days, depending on the size of the project.

Project guidelines include:

– Homes must be located within the city limits of Owensboro, Kentucky.

– The project applies to homeowners only (deed of record). No rental property will be considered.

– Only single story homes will be considered.

– Roof shingle replacement, exterior painting, wheelchair ramps and yard cleanup will be considered for a project. Window replacement and structural repair items will be not be considered for projects. World Changers will make the final selection on which houses will be on the project list.

– The household must meet the HUD low-income guidelines (Example: single person maximum income limit is $33,250 per year / a four-person family maximum income limit is $47,500 per year).

All interested homeowners have to provide income information and proof of their current homeowners insurance. Applications are due by Friday, February 24, 2017. Eligible homeowners can call CityAction at 270-687-4444 to place their home on the application list for consideration.

Since 2008, more than 1,800 World Changers volunteers have assisted in the repair of 151 homes in Owensboro with an estimated investment of $717,200.

