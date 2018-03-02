Home Kentucky Volunteers Help Clean Debris Left After Flooding March 2nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

As floodwaters in Daviess County recede, there’s a lot of debris leftover for residents. A volunteer reception center is set up at First Presbyterian Church in Owensboro to help those homeowners clean up. The center was open to volunteers from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Volunteers are sent to homes of residents calling for help or general areas where the water has receded.

“The idea is that people will call into the Emergency Management Agency, and say, ‘I need help,’ and they contact us. Then when volunteers come and register we match them. It’s kind of like a dating service,” Suzanne Guyer said, “We find out what the volunteers can do, and then we find out what people need, and we are going to send volunteers out to help them.”

The volunteer reception center will also be open tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Any resident needing help with clean-up can call Daviess County Emergency Management Agency.

