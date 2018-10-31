Home Indiana Evansville Volunteers Gearing Up For Honor Flight This Weekend October 31st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Honor Flight Southern Indiana is getting ready for its next day trip and volunteers are putting the final touches on a special portion of this experience.

The flight will take 85 veterans from Evansville to Washington D.C. Saturday for a day of sightseeing and visiting other veterans.

Volunteers are sorting out hundreds of cards created for veterans to open on the way back home called ‘mail call.’ These cards were made by family members, friends, students and businesses in the community.

The cards are meant to thank all of the brave men and women for their time serving our country.

Honor Flight volunteer Amanda Smith says, “A lot of these veterans never got any mail when they were over there serving. I know I had a grandpa go on a flight, EVV3, and he said that the highlight of his trip was mail call.”

44News anchor Lauren Leslie will join this weekend’s Honor Flight.

The plane will take off at 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The plane is expected to arrive at EVV around 7:30 Saturday night for the welcome home parade.

Everyone in the community is invited to welcome the vets back to the Tri-State.

