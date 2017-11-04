Home Indiana Evansville Volunteers Gather for Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights Setup Today November 4th, 2017 John Werne Evansville

Volunteers gathered today for the annual set-up for the 24th annual Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights.

Dozens of volunteers from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Teamsters, the National Electrical Contractors Association, and Electrical JATC (the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee for IBEW and NECA) began their day at 7:00 a.m. to move over 60 light displays from storage. University of Evansville’s Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members also assisted by replacing over 6,000 light bulbs with brighter, more energy efficient LED bulbs.

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights benefits the local Easterseals Rehabilitation Center. This year’s show is dedicated to Andy Guagenti. Guagenti died this year. He was a co-owner of G.D. Ritzy’s, the founder of Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights, and an advocate for individuals with disabilities.

The Fantasy of Lights will run every night from Thanksgiving through January 1st. A “sneak preview” of selected displays will happen on November 19th. The event will be closed to vehicle on November 29th to host Bright Lights for Easterseals, a 5k run and 1-Mile family fun walk.

