Volunteers Fuel Vanderburgh County Fair

Rides, livestock auctions, frog jumping competitions, and tractor pulling are all events people came out to for Friday’s version of the Vanderburgh County Fair at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center. But who made it all possible? Well its a large team of volunteers, so large nobody knows how many volunteers there are.

Fair officials say the fair would be impossible to put on without the volunteers.

There are few volunteers who have served as long or as hard as Henry Schlensker. The 74 year old has spent his whole life at the fairgrounds: his parents were some of the farmers who helped clear the area where the fairgrounds stand today.

He started volunteering when his eldest daughter, Sara, started at the 4-H Center. Now she outranks him, she’s the treasurer for the whole fair operation, but she still looks up to the man that raised her. His list of accomplishments are long and is still being added to. He was just recently inducted into the Indiana Fair and Festivals Hall of Fame, only the second person from Vanderburgh County to receive the honor.

