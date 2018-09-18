Volunteers Continue to Work On Mickey’s Kingdom

Tuesday was day four of a 10-day community build at the site of the future Mickey’s Kingdom. Mickey’s Kingdom is replacing Kids Kingdom which is being torn down for a sewer project.

The facility is named after Mickey Phernetton, a police officer’s daughter who was diagnosed with a genetic disorder. Volunteers from Aim Indiana and local lawmakers came through to help bring the project to life.

Now, most of the framing for the playground is finished.

Mickey’s Kingdom Volunteer Chair Catie Taylor says, “Just knowing that our community is coming together for a project like this, knowing that these children in our community will be able to use this, and we’ve had a really good response from the children that have come out. They’re excited to actually putting together something they’ll be using in the future. It’s been a very memorable project, and just excited to see it kind of progress as it goes through.”

The new playground will be about 20,000 square feet and will feature a pirate ship and interactive play stations.

Volunteers are still needed from now through September 23rd.

Visit Mickey’s Kingdom Community Build for details on how to volunteer.

