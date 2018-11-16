Home Indiana Volunteers Continue to Help With Hurricane Michael Recovery November 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

It’s been a month since Hurricane Michael destroyed homes and businesses along Florida’s panhandle but families are still trying to piece their lives back together.

Thanks to some people in the Tri-State that process is getting a little easier. Fort Branch natives and Operation Blessings volunteers Deana and Thad Goings spent their Florida vacation with helping people in and around Panama City.

Even a month after the storm families are still not able to return home and some are sleeping in tents at night. One family told the couple they’re trying to get by with the few things they have left.

“They are living in the shed out back of their house. They’re taking baths in bird baths at night when it’s dark using the toilet in a tree stump, this tall kind of hides them, that’s what they have,” says Deana.

Deana is heading back down to Florida with cold weather donations for families in need.

The Goings are hoping anyone who can spare time to head down to Florida to help get these families back on their feet.

