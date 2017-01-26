Volunteers with Aurora Count the Evansville Homeless Population

Volunteers with Aurora are out and about counting the homeless population around Evansville. It started Wednesday night at 8 p.m. and will continue through the morning. This is Evansville’s annual Point-in-Time event that counts the community’s homeless population.

44News reporter Amanda Chodnicki is out with a crew from Aurora learning what goes into this.

