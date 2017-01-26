44News | Evansville, IN

Volunteers with Aurora Count the Evansville Homeless Population

January 26th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Volunteers with Aurora are out and about counting the homeless population around Evansville. It started Wednesday night at 8 p.m. and will continue through the morning. This is Evansville’s annual Point-in-Time event that counts the community’s homeless population.
44News reporter Amanda Chodnicki is out with a crew from Aurora learning what goes into this.

For more information, visit Evansville Homeless and Evansville Homeless Facebook Page.

