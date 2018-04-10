Home Indiana Evansville Volunteer USI To Celebrate Two Million Volunteer Hours April 10th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

As part of National Volunteer Week, Volunteer USI will host a week of activities beginning April 15th. The week will culminate with the recognition of two million total hours of volunteer service by the Volunteer USI program.

Volunteer USI is a university-wide program to recruit, place, and recognize volunteers who give their services to benefit USI and the surrounding communities.

Volunteers can be students, families, faculty and staff, members of the community, alumni or corporations.

The events being held as part of National Volunteer Week include:

> Sunday, April 15: Spruce Up ­– Alumni, students, employees and members of the community are invited to come together for a day of service to maintain the beauty of the USI campus.

> Tuesday, April 17: #ScreaglesGiveBack ­– T-shirts, giveaways, and the opportunity to create Eagle Caring Packages will be available for students at University Center starting at 10 a.m.

> Wednesday, April 18: #ScreaglesGiveBack – In addition to free shirts and giveaways, students will have the opportunity to make snack bags for the children at the Dream Center.

> Thursday, April 19: Celebration Brunch ­– All students, USI employees and volunteers are invited to celebrate beginning at 9 a.m. in Carter Hall.

> Friday, April 20: Heritage Artisan Days – Volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in Historic New Harmony’s annual event featuring 19th Century artisans.

> Saturday, April 21: #ScreaglesGiveBack – Participants will travel to Indianapolis to volunteer at Gleaners Food Bank before exploring the city

To register for these events go to USI Volunteer.

For additional information, Caylin Blockley at cjblockley@usi.edu, or call 812-465-1215.

