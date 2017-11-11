Home Indiana Volunteer Firefighter Kills Firefighter in Crash November 11th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana

A volunteer firefighter is killed after being run over by another responding firefighter believed to have been drunk Friday night.

It happened along Old Highway 50 just west of County Road 800 East in Daviess County.

A volunteer firefighter was killed at the scene of a crash Friday night after being run over by another responding firefighter. Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and three firefighters from the Montgomery and Cannelburg Fire Departments had arrived at the scene. The three firefighters had arrived in their personal vehicles.

A fourth responding firefighter, 26-year-old Colby Blake of Cannelburg, was traveling east in his 2006 Dodge Ram truck. Near the scene, Blake struck the rear of another Dodge Ram truck parked by a firefighter along the south side of the road.

Blake’s continued driving east, hitting a 2013 Ford Fusion parked by 27-year-old Kendall Murphy of Montgomery. Murphy was a firefighter responding to the scene, was standing outside of his Ford, and was struck by Blake’s Dodge as he kept driving.

Blake crashed into a third firefighter’s truck before coming to a stop.

Murphy suffered numerous injuries after being struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Daviess County Coroner.

Blake was uninjured in the crash. After further investigation, Blake found to be operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.21%.

Blake has been preliminarily charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death and Reckless Driving. He is being held in the Daviess County Security Center, with formal charges to be filed by the Daviess County Prosecutor’s Office.

This crash remains under investigation by Indiana State Police crash reconstructionists.

