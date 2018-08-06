Voices For Those Who Don’t Have One

Nursing home abuse is a big concern for families with aging members, but here in Evansville, we have an organization that speaks up for those that can’t.

What is VOICES?

“We are a not-for-profit organization founded in 1980 to address concerns and problems in Evansville, Indiana nursing homes and licensed assisted living homes.

Our services include investigation of complaints, resolution of problems and protection of resident rights. We also provide information/training to residents, the general public, and nursing home staff, on long-term care issues such as quality of life and care, selection of a nursing home and sources of payment for care.

All services provided are free and confidential. Anyone who may have concerns regarding long-term care or residents in a long-term care home may contact us.

Ombudsman Advice:

A nursing home must allow residents to make suggestions and complaints relating to his/her quality of life and treatment. Also, any resident, family member, visitor or staff member may contact the long-term care Ombudsman for assistance in upholding the rights of residents by calling (812) 423-2927.

In addition, anyone can file a complaint with the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) by calling their toll free number at (800) 246-8909. Both services are free and confidential as any person contacting the long-term care Ombudsman or the ISDH.”

