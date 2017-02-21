Home Kentucky #VoiceofJustice Video Contest Designed to Raise Awareness for Sexual Assault February 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A new contest is designed to bring awareness and transparency to campus sexual assault in Kentucky. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear joined Eileen Recktenwald, director of the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs to announce the #VoiceofJustice video contest through Facebook Live. Beshear’s office and KASAP created the contest to raise awareness and bring transparency to campus sexual assault. About 10% of rapes on campus are reported, and Beshear hopes this contest will engage the community to prevent and report sexual assault.

The video entries have to be 30-seconds and have information on the 24/7 free and confidential Sexual Assault Hotline, 800-656-HOPE and increase:

– awareness of campus sexual assault

– active bystanding to prevent sexual assault

– reporting, investigations and prosecutions of campus sexual assault.

The video with the most views on the KyOAG YouTube channel will be the “viral” winner and receive $500 cash prize. A panel of survivors and advocates will pick a second $500 cash prize winner.

Beshear and KASAP will help promote the top videos and other video submissions as PSAs around the state. Clorissa Novak, a member of the Office of the Attorney General’s newly created Survivors Council, is one of the contest judges.

All submissions are due no later than April 1, 2017, and winners will be announced in April in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

Complete entries include a 30-second video, video contest entry form and talent release forms must be uploaded together to Dropbox.com and shared with Gretchen Hunt, the executive director of Beshear’s Office of Victims Advocacy, at Gretchen.Hunt@ky.gov.

For a complete list of rules, entry forms and contact information, visit Kentucky #VoiceofJustice.

Comments

comments