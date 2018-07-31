Voice of Tennessee Titans Mike Keith Revisits Tri-state

The Voice of the Tennessee Titans made his 17th appearance with the Evansville Downtown Quarterback Club Tuesday.

Keith is in his 21st season with the Tennessee Titans in 2018. From 1987-1998, Keith held posts with the Vol Radio Network, WIVK Radio and WBIR-TV in Knoxville. Then, the call came from Nashville to join the Mid-south’s new NFL team.

In January of 2000, Keith called one of the greatest plays in NFL history, “The Music City Miracle,” a last-second touchdown that gave the Titans an improbable playoff win over Buffalo. ESPN named Keith’s description of the play as one of the 10 best radio calls in American sports history.

In addition to his play-by-play duties, Keith hosts Mike Vrabel’s weekly radio show and the Titans All Access television show.

Keith has been named as Tennessee Sportscaster of the Year 11 times since 2000, has won more than 20 Associated Press state awards and has captured two national honors, including the industry’s most prestigious award: the Edward R. Murrow Award for nationwide excellence in sports reporting.



Comments

comments